Jio Offers Only 1 Prepaid Plan with Amazon Prime Lite

Reliance Jio's Rs 1049 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers additional benefits such as Amazon Prime Lite, JioTV, and JioAICloud.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering only one prepaid plan with which users will get Amazon Prime Lite. Before we talk about this plan, let's understand what Prime Lite is. With the Prime Lite, you can still get access to Prime Video, but there are plenty of ads in that. Then, you will have the option to use the Amazon platform for faster deliveries and that too without any delivery charge. The prepaid plan from Jio we are talking about here costs Rs 1049.




The Rs 1049 plan is not a new offering. It has been there for a long time now. Let's take a look at what users get with it in total.

Reliance Jio Rs 1049 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio's Rs 1049 prepaid plan comes with 84 days of service validity. With this plan, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan offers additional benefits such as Amazon Prime Lite, JioTV, and JioAICloud. Users get the Prime Lite subscription for 84 days.

At the same time, users are entitled to get the JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription for 90 days with the plan. There's free 50GB JioAICloud storage bundled with the plan too. The JioHotstar subscription is a one time and limited period offer only. The customers of this plan are also entitled to get free 5G data from the company. As for the FUP (fair usage policy) data of 2GB daily bundled with the plan, once that is finished, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Users will receive the JioHotstar/JioAICloud on the same number they are recharging. JioHotstar is the new combined entity of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar which became official earlier this year.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

