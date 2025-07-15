Meta to Invest Hundreds of Billions to Build AI Data Centers for Superintelligence



Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Monday that the company will invest hundreds of billions of dollars to build a series of massive artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, intensifying its pursuit of superintelligence. The move positions Meta at the forefront of a competitive race among tech giants to develop machines capable of outperforming humans in a wide range of tasks.

Vision for Superintelligence

The social media company plans to bring its first multi-gigawatt data center, named Prometheus, online by 2026. Another facility, Hyperion, is expected to scale up to 5 gigawatts in the coming years.

"For our superintelligence effort, I'm focused on building the most elite and talent-dense team in the industry. We're also going to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into compute to build superintelligence. We have the capital from our business to do this," Zuckerberg said in a post on his Threads social media platform on Monday, July 14, 2025.

Zuckerberg cited a report by industry publication SemiAnalysis, which suggests Meta may become the first AI lab to activate a gigawatt-scale AI supercluster.

Multi-Gigawatt AI Clusters

"SemiAnalysis just reported that Meta is on track to be the first lab to bring a 1GW+ supercluster online," he said, adding, "We're actually building several multi-GW clusters. We're calling the first one Prometheus and it's coming online in '26. We're also building Hyperion, which will be able to scale up to 5GW over several years. We're building multiple more titan clusters as well. Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan."

"Meta Superintelligence Labs will have industry-leading levels of compute and, by far, the greatest compute per researcher. I'm looking forward to working with the top researchers to advance the frontier!" he said.

Superintelligence Labs

Meta recently reorganized its artificial intelligence initiatives under a newly formed division, Superintelligence Labs. The new unit will be led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, after Meta invested USD 14.3 billion in Scale.

According to The New York Times report on Monday, top members of the Superintelligence Labs team are considering a strategic shift away from open-source models such as Behemoth in favor of developing a closed alternative.