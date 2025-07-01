Meta Restructures AI Division, Launches Superintelligence Labs: Report

The group will be dedicated to developing AI systems with capabilities surpassing those of humans.

Highlights

  • Zuckerberg calls superintelligence the beginning of a new era.
  • Meta ramps up AI competition with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
  • Company hires 11 elite researchers from DeepMind, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Meta Restructures AI Division, Launches Superintelligence Labs
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a sweeping reorganization of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) division, forming a new unit called Meta Superintelligence Labs. The group will be dedicated to developing AI systems with capabilities surpassing those of humans, a move Zuckerberg described as "the beginning of a new era for humanity."

Also Read: Expect Artificial Super Intelligence by 2035, Says SoftBank CEO




Meta Forms Superintelligence Labs

Leading the newly established division is Alexandr Wang, former CEO of data-labeling startup Scale AI. Wang has been appointed Meta's Chief AI Officer following Meta's USD 14.3 billion investment in Scale AI earlier this month. Zuckerberg called Wang "the most impressive founder of his generation" in an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg.

Joining Wang in a leadership role is Nat Friedman, the former CEO of GitHub. Friedman will co-lead the group, overseeing AI product development and applied research initiatives.

Also Read: Meta Plans to Invest up to USD 65 Billion in AI in 2025

A New Era for Humanity

"As the pace of AI progress accelerates, developing superintelligence is coming into sight," Zuckerberg wrote in the memo to employees, according to the report. "I believe this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing what it takes for Meta to lead the way."

The restructuring comes amid intensifying competition in the AI sector, with Meta racing against companies such as OpenAI and Google. Zuckerberg has made AI Meta's top strategic focus in 2025, channeling investments into computing infrastructure, chips, data centers, research talent, and startup acquisitions.

Also Read: Apple Eyes Generative AI to Accelerate Custom Chip Design, Says Senior Executive

Meta Bolsters AI Talent

In addition to the leadership overhaul, Meta has made a series of high-profile talent acquisitions. The company announced 11 new hires from leading AI research labs, including former DeepMind scientists Jack Rae and Pei Sun; OpenAI researchers Jiahui Yu, Shuchao Bi, Shengjia Zhao, and Hongyu Ren; and Joel Pobar from Anthropic, who previously worked at Meta for over a decade.

Meta has also engaged in acquisition talks with AI startups Perplexity AI and Runway AI, and is expected to acquire PlayAI, a company focused on AI-generated voice replication technology, according to the report.

