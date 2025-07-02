BSNL Revises Benefits of Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has revised the benefits of the Rs 107 prepaid plan. The Rs 107 plan comes with a lesser validity than before now. While the data and the voice calling benefits are the same now, the validity has been reduced. This indirectly makes the plan more expensive for the users. Let's take a look at the benefits.









BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Plan Benefits

BSNL's Rs 107 plan comes with 3GB of data, 200 minutes of free voice calling and the speed reduces to 40 Kbps after the data is consumed. The validity of the plan is reduced to 28 days. It was 35 days before.

This has made the plan more expensive than before. The average daily cost of the plan before was Rs 3.05, and now it is Rs 3.82. So while it is a marginal increase in price.

This is one of the most affordable 28 days validity prepaid plans in the country. BSNL is now rolling out 4G aggressively and is planning to launch 5G in select cities as well for mobile users. For now, BSNL has launched Q-5G FWA (fixed wireless access), which is the telco's AirFiber service to compete with Airtel and Jio.

BSNL will target cities like Delhi and more major cities by September 2025 to launch 5G. This will not be the only goal for the company. The next phase of growth will come from the further deployment of 4G sites throughout India. BSNL will take permission from the Prime Minister Modi led cabinet for further deployment of 1 lakh 4G sites across India. Currently, BSNL is reaching very close to its initial milestone of 1 lakh 4G sites in India. The telco recently also posted net profit for consecutive quarters, which is a positive for the future.