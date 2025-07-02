Government Rules Out Relief for Vodafone Idea, Reaffirms Commitment to Fair Competition



The government has ruled out any relief plan currently in place for Vodafone Idea (Vi) over its pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, with Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra S. Pemmasani confirming that no fresh assistance is under consideration either for Vi or other telecom operators.

No Relief on the Horizon for Vodafone Idea

"Not at the moment," Pemmasani told NDTV Profit about any plans for relief for Vodafone Idea. Addressing reports on Bharti Airtel's request to convert dues into equity likely not being approved, Pemmasani reportedly said, "Each situation is different, depending on the circumstances. We are taking a call on Vi because we want a good alternative, but we do not think there is a need for these kinds of things for other players."

AGR Dues and Supreme Court Setback

Vodafone Idea currently owes Rs 83,400 crore in AGR dues and had sought waivers amounting to over Rs 45,000 crore in interest, penalties, and interest on penalties. The Supreme Court recently dismissed Vi’s plea for relief, further straining the company’s already precarious financial standing.

Fair Competition in the Market

The minister reiterated the government's focus on fostering fair competition in the telecom sector, noting that while a free-market environment is essential, capital-intensive industries like telecom are unlikely to support more than three or four major players.

"Government wants fair competition. In a free market with large capex related businesses like telecom, it's not easy to create 5-6 companies. Ideally we want 3-4 companies. In the end, the consumers will decide,” Pemmasani was quoted as saying in the report.

Digital India Ambitions

His remarks echoed earlier comments by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who warned that a telecom duopoly would not support India’s digital ambitions.

Starlink Cleared to Enter Indian Market

Meanwhile, Pemmasani also confirmed that SpaceX's Starlink has been granted a license to operate in India. The satellite internet company is expected to begin installing ground infrastructure soon, paving the way for its entry into the Indian market.

