

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has placed an order for an additional 19,000 4G sites, with seamless software upgrade capability to 5G, as part of its "multi-fold strategy" to simultaneously expand 4G coverage and launch commercial 5G services. This follows the successful commissioning of approximately 90,000 4G sites nationwide, according to the Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL.

BSNL 4G Expansion and 5G-Ready Capabilities

"BSNL has placed an order for an additional 19,000 sites to densify its 4G footprint, with seamless software upgrade capability to 5G. This follows the successful commissioning of around 90,000 4G sites," A Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL told ETTelecom.

The densification initiative is being implemented through a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)-led consortium, which also includes Tejas Networks and the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). In May, BSNL awarded TCS a Rs 2,903.22 crore contract for 18,685 supplementary 4G sites to enhance network coverage across rural and urban India.

Standalone 5G Core Powers Advanced Services

BSNL is leveraging a Standalone (SA) 5G core for its rollout, which will support advanced features such as network slicing, industrial IoT, and mission-critical services. The service has already been demonstrated in Hyderabad and utilizes both the 700 MHz and 3.3 GHz spectrum bands for optimal rural reach and urban capacity.

"Our 5G Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model has already been awarded in Delhi, with similar pilots ongoing in Mumbai and other major metros," Ravi reportedly said. In addition to existing network upgradation to 5G technology, the 5G NaaS uses homegrown technology.

BSNL SIM-less 5G FWA

"We are also introducing India's first indigenous, SIM-less 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service—Quantum 5G FWA—which aims to deliver high-speed broadband to targeted enterprises, remote and underserved regions." Trials are currently underway in key cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Gwalior, Chandigarh, Puducherry, and Visakhapatnam.

"Our direct-to-device 5G platform is SIM-less and designed for efficient, easy installation, delivering low-latency, high-speed connectivity ideal for virtual collaboration, gaming, and IoT applications," Ravi added, as mentioned in the report.

Enterprise Revenue Set to Grow

With an eye on enterprise growth, BSNL plans to increase revenue from its enterprise business—currently contributing 20 percent of total revenues—by 15 percent next year through tailored IoT solutions, private 5G network slicing, and government network projects.

"We are expecting to maintain at least 5-6 percent of revenue from data services next year," the official added. Further, Ravi reportedly said that once network quality becomes stable, people would latch onto BSNL's 4G network, enabling the company's service revenue to swell to more than 10 percent.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The Centre is also expected to place a purchase order for an additional 1 lakh 4G sites following Cabinet approval, according to Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

The public-sector operator is witnessing improved adoption of its 700 MHz spectrum as more compatible devices enter the market. According to the report, BSNL is currently in advanced discussions with domestic smartphone manufacturers to offer affordable bundled devices, supporting its mission to deliver advanced digital services across India, particularly in rural and remote areas.

With this aggressive push into next-generation networks, BSNL aims to bridge the digital divide and align with the government’s broader vision of a "digitally empowered society."

