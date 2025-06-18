BSNL Names Its 5G Service as Q 5G, Launches Quantum 5G FWA in Select Circles



State-run telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the name of its 5G services on its official X account (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Earlier, as reported by TelecomTalk, the telecom operator had asked the public to suggest a name for its 5G services, which the company plans to launch once its 4G network becomes stable.

Also Read: BSNL to Deploy Additional 1 Lakh 4G Towers; Public Invited to Suggest BSNL 5G Service Name









BSNL Announces Q-5G Name via Social Media

"You named it. We made it happen! Introducing THE BSNL Q-5G – Quantum 5G. A big THANK YOU to each and every one of you for your incredible support and enthusiastic participation. Because of you, we now have a name that reflects the power, speed, and future of BSNL's 5G network. Together, we've not just launched a service – we've made history," BSNL India shared in a post on X on June 18, 2025.

Quantum 5G FWA Inaugurated in Select Circles

In another post from the BSNL UP East account, the telco announced the inauguration of BSNL Quantum 5G FWA. "BSNL Quantum 5G FWA Inaugurated! Today marks a historic moment as the Hon'ble CMD BSNL inaugurated the revolutionary BSNL Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service in the esteemed presence of the Board of Directors and all CGMs," the BSNL UP East account (unverified) shared in a post on X on June 18.

Enterprise Internet Lease Line Services on 5G FWA

A hero banner on the BSNL official website read: "BSNL Q-5G, the Quantum Leap – first 5G FWA without SIM. No Wires, Blazing Fast, Secure, Reliable, and Affordable."

According to the information provided, the FWA service is an Internet Lease Line over 5G FWA for enterprises, with services starting in select cities at Rs 999. "Launching in selected cities in selected circles only. High-speed data without voice," the message read.

Please note that the service being launched is intended for enterprises and not for end consumers.

Also Read: Around 70,000 BSNL 4G Towers Out of 1 Lakh Are Now Active and Performing Better

70,000 BSNL 4G Towers Already Live

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will soon seek Cabinet approval for the next phase of BSNL's 4G rollout. "After successfully installing 100,000 towers with optimal 4G equipment, we will approach the Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve another 100,000 towers," Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying in a recent report.

BSNL has installed close to 100,000 4G towers in the past year, of which around 70,000 are currently active.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community, TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel or Telegram group Telecom Circle for updates and discussions.