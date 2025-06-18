Vodafone Idea Targets Budget Users with Rs 1049 Prepaid Plan, 180-Day Validity

In a strategic move aimed at strengthening its prepaid portfolio, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched a new Rs 1049 prepaid plan offering long-term validity with core telecom benefits. The plan, which comes with 180 days of validity, is designed for users seeking unlimited voice calls, modest data consumption, and essential SMS access over an extended period.

Under this plan, Vi offers:

Truly Unlimited voice calls across all networks, 12GB of total high-speed data for the entire 180-day duration, 1800 SMS for standard messaging needs. Post quota charges include 50p/MB for data, Re 1 for local SMS, and ?1.5 for STD SMS. Strategic Focus on Customer Retention and Segmentation

The introduction of the Rs 1049 plan reflects Vi’s ongoing focus on user segmentation and ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) stabilisation. With increasing competition from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea appears to be focusing on low-data but high-voice usage customers, such as senior citizens, rural users, and dual-SIM consumers.

This move also complements the telco's strategy to reduce customer churn by offering longer validity and removing the need for frequent top-ups, especially in non-metro markets.

The prepaid segment continues to be a critical revenue stream for Indian telcos. With ARPU under pressure and intense competition across urban and semi-urban markets, Vodafone Idea is attempting to consolidate its position by offering value-centric long-duration plans.

As of the latest TRAI data, Vodafone Idea continues to face challenges in both subscriber additions and 4G penetration, making strategic plans like this crucial to sustaining its prepaid user base.