ACT Fibernet Offering Free Amazon Prime Lite with Broadband Plans

In a bid to improve the offerings and utility for customers purchasing its fiber broadband plans, ACT Fibernet has partnered with Amazon Prime. ACT Fibernet is one of the largest non-telco internet service providers (ISPs) in India and the company has partnered with Amazon Prime to include free subscription to Amazon Prime Lite for its customers. Now customers across differet cities will get to benefit from this partnership as they will get free access to the Prime Lite. Take a look at the image below to understand the rates of the plans in different cities starting which they can get Prime Lite bundled for free.









ACT Fibernet Free Amazon Prime Lite Bundled Plans

Note that these rates are not uniform across cities, as you can see in the image itself. If you are interested in these plans, you can head over to the website of ACT Fibernet and raise a request to get access. Also, the final price may be different from what is mentioned above here because taxes are applicable.

The speeds and data bundled with the plans will also differ depending on the city you live in. ACT Fibernet is present in almost every major city in India. To get in touch with the company, just head over to its website.