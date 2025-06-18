Redmi Pad 2 Launched in India: Price and Specs

Redmi Pad 2 has finally launched in India. This is the latest and one of the most affordable tablets from Xiaomi. Redmi Pad was a decent hit in India because of its value proposition. The company has aimed to do something like that with the Remdi Pad 2 as well. There's a large battery inside the tablet and it runs on the HyperOS 2 out of the box. The display is also large and supports high-resolution along with having an expandable storage for long-term use. Let's take a look at the price and specifications details.









Redmi Pad 2 Price in India

Redmi Pad 2 is priced in India in two variants: Wi-Fi and 4G. The Wi-Fi variant comes with 4GB+128GB for Rs 13,999. Then there's the 4G variant with two memory options - 6GB+128GB for Rs 15,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 17,999. All the three variants can be bought with a Rs 1,000 discount with the HDFC card. It is available in two colours - Graphite Gray and Mint Green.

The Redmi Pad 2 Cover is priced at Rs 1,299 and the Redmi Smart Pen is priced at Rs 3,999.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications in India

Redmi Pad 2 comes with a 27.94cm 2.5K display with support for 90Hz refersh rate and 10-bit colour depth. It supports a maximum brightness of 600nits. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor and has a 9000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. It has a USB Type-C port and there's dual-SIM slots in the tablet. In the camera department, there's an 8MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP sensor at the front. It supports the Redmi Pad 2 Cover and the Redmi Smart Pen. The accessories need to be purchased separately by the customers.