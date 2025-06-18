Nothing’s Phone (3) Software Policy is GOOD

Nothing Phone (3) has been confirmed to get five years of major OS updates and seven years of security updates. So the phone will likely run on Android 15 out of the box. That means, the last OS update for the phone will be Android 20, expected in 2030.

  • Nothing, a London based smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new smartphone called Phone (3).
  • This is supposed to be the most powerful phone from the company and some details around it have been confirmed.
  • Nothing has confirmed the launch date to be July 1, 2025.

Nothing, a London based smartphone maker, is soon going to launch a new smartphone called Phone (3). This is supposed to be the most powerful phone from the company and some details around it have been confirmed. Firstly, Nothing has confirmed the launch date to be July 1, 2025. This means that launch is about two weeks from here. Then, the company has also confirmed its chipset, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. Now, details around the software policy for the phone have surfaced.




Any phone you purchase today, especially the flagships from a brand, get long-term software support. Take for example Samsung phones which are promised seven years of software support. Well, something like that has been promised for Nothing Phone (3) now too. The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will get seven years of software support.

Nothing Phone (3) Software Update Policy

Nothing Phone (3) has been confirmed to get five years of major OS updates and seven years of security updates. So the phone will likely run on Android 15 out of the box. That means, the last OS update for the phone will be Android 20, expected in 2030. Then, the security software updates are confirmed to be available till 2032. This puts a decent value on the phone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip disappointed a few fans, who were expecting the phone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. However, it is worth noting that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is also quite a powerful chip and stands above the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in performance. The phone's camera details are yet to be confirmed by the brand. The camera and the price will determine the success of the device in the Indian market. Stay tuned for more details in the future.

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

