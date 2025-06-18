BSNL Gears Up for Major BharatNet Expansion in Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry

In a major development towards expanding rural broadband connectivity, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has signed an agreement with Polycab India Limited for the implementation of the Amended BharatNet Project across Karnataka, Goa, and Puducherry.

This initiative is being funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the DBN (Digital Bharat Network) program. The project aims to deliver high-speed broadband to all inhabited Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages in the mentioned regions, furthering the Government’s goal of bridging the digital divide.









The agreement, part of Package 4 of the Amended BharatNet Programme, covers design, supply, construction, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network infrastructure.

This move marks a significant milestone in the Digital India mission and aligns with the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s vision to empower rural communities with digital infrastructure. Once implemented, this project will enhance digital access in remote areas, support e-governance, online education, and digital service delivery.

Partnership: BSNL + Polycab India Limited

Project Coverage: Karnataka, Goa, Puducherry

Objective: High-speed broadband to rural GPs and villages

Funding: By DBN, under the DoT

Purpose: Strengthen rural connectivity under the Amended BharatNet vision

The execution timeline spans a three-year construction phase, followed by a 10-year maintenance period. The maintenance will be billed at 5.5% per annum of the capital expenditure (capex) for the first five years, and 6.5% per annum for the following five years.

The announcement was shared by BSNL India’s official handle along with photos from the agreement signing event, showcasing top officials from BSNL and Polycab.