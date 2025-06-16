BSNL Support on WhatsApp: All Details Here

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, is offering customers WhatsApp support.
  • This is a great initiative from the company and one that will bring it closer to its customers.
  • All the private telecom operators in India are doing this already.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, is offering customers WhatsApp support. This is a great initiative from the company and one that will bring it closer to its customers. All the private telecom operators in India are doing this already. Users can share their feedback or problems through WhatsApp directly to BSNL. This removes the hassle to go to a different platform or a website to do so. Here are all the details around this.




BSNL WhatsApp Number and More Details

To contact BSNL on WhatsApp, users will have to send a Hi on this number - 1800-4444. To make any sort of complaint, the user just needs to select 'Book a Complaint', and then confirm their mobile number or FTTH number. The company will send an instant confirmation of the complaint registration to the customer over WhatsApp and the same will be resolved as soon as possible by BSNL.

Users will not only be able to complaint, but also track it through WhatsApp. This is a great initiative from BSNL to solve customer problems. It's like what we talked about a few weeks back, BSNL needs to focus on customer care. This is a major hindrance for the users today. But with this, BSNL has addressed the issue head on and this looks like a simple and a great solution.

BSNL is also deploying 4G across India and is very close to completing its milestone of 1 lakh sites. Then the company has plans to deploy another 1 lakh 4G sites to compete with the private telcos. This will again be done with the homegrown technology to make India self-reliant. Stay tuned for more updates around the 4G rollout of BSNL.

