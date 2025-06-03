BSNL Expresses Interest for Nuclear Reactor

Reported by Tanuja K 0

BSNL has enquired for setting up smaller reactors. For this, the company wants to understand the kind of land that is required, carbon credits, urban locations, and more details.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company, has expressed interest for setting up nuclear power plant. The government is eyeing to make a comeback with BSNL. This nuclear reactor won't help the company in adding subscribers, but it might help with the power needs. The state-run telecom operator has responded to the request for proposal (RPF) issued by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL). This RPF is for setting up two 220MW Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs) as captive units.




Read More - BSNL 30 Days Prepaid Vouchers Start at Rs 147

Read More - BSNL CMD Says Not Chasing Profits as an End Goal

Not that it is not just BSNL, but other major companies such as Reliance, Adani, BHEL, Godrej, and more corporations who have expressed interest. For now, what people are waiting to see is the one lakh 4G sites from BSNL. The stater-run telecom operator had said that it would deploy 1 lakh sites by the end of June 2025. This is the month where it will be proven whether it was a true promise or not. As of now, BSNL has already deployed more than 93,000 4G sites. So only a few thousand sites remain and are expected to be deloyed in the near future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

