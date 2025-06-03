Bharat Gen: India’s First Indigenous Multimodal AI Language Model Launched

Reported by Kripa B

The initiative is supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and brings together a consortium of leading academic institutions, experts, and innovators.

Highlights

  • Bharat Gen is India’s first indigenously developed multimodal Large Language Model (LLM).
  • Supports 22 Indian languages, integrating text, speech, and image.
  • AI to enhance sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, on Monday, launched Bharat Gen, India's first indigenously developed multimodal Large Language Model (LLM), at the BharatGen Summit. The initiative marks a significant milestone in India's AI journey, with a focus on inclusivity, ethics, and linguistic diversity.

Also Read: Microsoft and Yotta Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption in India




Bharat Gen LLM

Developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and implemented through TIH Foundation for IoT (Internet of Things) and IoE (Internet of Everything) at IIT Bombay, Bharat Gen aims to revolutionise AI development across India's linguistic and cultural spectrum, the Ministry of Science and Technology announced on June 2, 2025.

Multimodal AI with Multilingual Capabilities

The model integrates text, speech, and image capabilities and supports 22 Indian languages, making it the first government-funded AI model of its kind.

Speaking at the summit, Jitendra Singh described Bharat Gen as a "national mission to create AI that is ethical, inclusive, multilingual, and deeply rooted in Indian values and ethos." He emphasised the platform's potential to transform sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and public governance through region-specific AI solutions.

"This initiative will empower critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance, delivering region-specific AI solutions that understand and serve every Indian," Singh said.

Real-World Use Case

Recalling a success story from his own constituency, the minister spoke about AI-powered telemedicine services where an AI doctor communicates fluently in the patient's native language. "It not only builds trust but has a placebo-like psychological effect, enabling better care in remote regions connected with superspeciality hospitals across India," he noted.

He hailed India's AI progress as a global benchmark, including CPGRAMS, now studied by several countries as a model grievance redressal system.

Also Read: IndiaAI and Meta Partner to Advance Open-Source AI Innovation, R&D and Skill Development

Bharat Gen is being executed through a national network of 25 Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs), four of which have been upgraded to Technology Translational Research Parks (TTRPs). The initiative is built on four pillars: technology development, entrepreneurship, human resource development, and international collaboration, according to the Ministry.

Reported By

