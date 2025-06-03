

5G Advanced is set to become a key driver of monetisation for telecom operators, offering enhanced features such as network slicing, edge computing, and ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC), which open up new revenue streams, according to a senior Ericsson executive.

5G Advanced Brings Monetisation Opportunities

"Each new 3GPP release brings more advanced functionalities, making the network more powerful and expanding the operator's toolbox," said Magnus Ewerbring, Chief Technology Officer for Asia Pacific at Ericsson, in an interview with ETTelecom. "Even with current 5G Standalone deployments, there is already a rich set of capabilities available. 5G Advanced builds on that, offering even greater potential."

Ewerbring highlighted that operators are beginning to use the 5G toolbox to launch differentiated services, with early but promising examples. As these use cases mature and more industries come on board, we expect to see new revenue streams emerge for telecom operators—making 5G Advanced a meaningful step toward monetisation, he reportedly said.

Monetisation Saturation

Network Slicing Feature

One of the key features driving this shift is network slicing, which allows operators to create virtualised, dedicated slices of the network tailored to specific user or application needs. For instance, T-Mobile in the United States is using network slicing to support police body cameras with guaranteed high-quality video transmission. Ewerbring reportedly explained that this ensures better public safety and provides reliable records of interactions.

In Singapore, Singtel has introduced a consumer-focused network slice with enhanced cybersecurity features. Users on this dedicated slice benefit from additional web traffic screening, offering improved protection while browsing online, Ewerbring added.

5G Market Opportunity

The Asia-Pacific 5G market is projected to exceed USD 130 billion in revenue by 2030, while global 5G-related revenues are expected to surpass USD 400 billion in the same period. According to Ericsson, the adoption of advanced features such as reduced latency, network slicing, and expanded IoT capabilities will play a crucial role in this growth trajectory.

Satcom Integration

Commenting on the role of satellite communications, Ewerbring said Ericsson is evaluating how best to support its customers as they explore satellite integration. "There are different parts to it. We will, of course, support our customers so they can offer the services they want to and that will likely include having the possibility to interact with satellite providers. We are evaluating what to do and how to support this standard in the best way, and we will always aim to be relevant for our customers with the solutions we have."

Generally speaking, the satellite segment is being actively explored by most operators — and rightly so, the CTO reportedly said.

"It's important for them to assess how they want to position themselves in relation to it (satellite communication services). For terrestrial operators, the foundation is always a strong terrestrial network. There will inevitably be areas where coverage is lacking and in those cases, satellite connectivity will be an interesting complementary option. Any move in that direction also depends on what is being offered by other players in the ecosystem. We will likely see clearer decisions emerge as the market matures and the commercial landscape becomes more defined," he added, as mentioned in the report.

