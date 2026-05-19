Moto g37, Moto g37 Power Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Motorola has launched two new phones in the G series in India. These two devices are Moto g37 and Moto g37 Power. The Moto g37 Power and Moto g37 have plenty of similarities. They feature the same processor, support 5G, has a large display, and will be available soon in the country. What’s more is that they have a very durable body. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the Moto g37 and Moto g37 Power.

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Key Highlights Motorola has launched the Moto g37 and Moto g37 Power smartphones in India with 5G support.

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset and feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz punch-hole display with 1050nits peak brightness.

The Moto g37 Power packs a massive 7000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The devices come with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, and IP64-rated water and dust resistance.

Moto g37 starts at Rs 13,999, while the Moto g37 Power starts at Rs 15,999 and will go on sale in India from May 25, 2026.

Moto g37 Power, Moto g37 Price in India

Moto g37 Power is available in India in two memory variants:

4GB + 128GB = Rs 15,999

8GB + 128GB = Rs 18,999

Moto g37 on the other hand is available in a single memory variant with 4GB + 64GB and is priced at Rs 13,999. The devices will be available in India starting May 25, 2026, across Flipkart, Motorola.in, and other leading retail stores in India.

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