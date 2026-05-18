iPhone 18 Pro Launch in 2026, iPhone 18 Standard in 2027: Report

Highlights
- Apple is expected to keep the pricing of the Pro models very aggressive.
- This is to ensure growing sales.
- Jeff Pu, an analyst with GF Securities said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will be priced the same as the iPhone 17 Pro models.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Apple has always launched the flagship iPhones in September of every year since 2012. One exception was 2020, when the company launched the device in October. However, this time, we could see something interesting taking place. The iPhone 18 series, which will have multiple phones, could have multiple launches. Yes, Apple could launch the iPhone 18 Pro models, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, and then launch the iPhone 18 regular model in 2027. This is something the company has not done ever before. Sure, the iPhone SE and iPhone ‘e’ models have had separate launches, but these devices were never the part of a flagship series.
Key Highlights
- Apple could reportedly split the launch of the iPhone 18 series, with the Pro models arriving in September 2026 and the regular iPhone 18 launching later in 2027.
- The staggered launch strategy is reportedly linked to supply chain constraints and pricing considerations.
- Analyst Jeff Pu claims the iPhone 18 Pro models may retain the same pricing as the iPhone 17 Pro lineup to stay competitive in the ultra-premium smartphone market.
- The regular iPhone 18 could see a price hike due to rising DRAM costs and increasing component expenses.
- iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature the A20 Pro chip based on TSMC's 2nm process, a smaller Dynamic Island, LTPO+ display, and up to a 5200mAh battery on the Pro Max variant.