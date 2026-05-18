iPhone 18 Pro Launch in 2026, iPhone 18 Standard in 2027: Report

Apple has always launched the flagship iPhones in September of every year since 2012. One exception was 2020, when the company launched the device in October. However, this time, we could see something interesting taking place. The iPhone 18 series, which will have multiple phones, could have multiple launches. Yes, Apple could launch the iPhone 18 Pro models, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, and then launch the iPhone 18 regular model in 2027. This is something the company has not done ever before. Sure, the iPhone SE and iPhone ‘e’ models have had separate launches, but these devices were never the part of a flagship series.

Apple will launch the iPhone 18 Pro in September and the iPhone 18 in 2027, due to supply chain constraints. iPhone 17 has been super impressive in performance for Apple. This is because of the huge upgrades it got over the iPhone 16. iPhone 18 is expected to launch some time in 2027. This is because its price will be on the higher end. People looking to upgrade from the Pro iPhones will upgrade later in the year with the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple is expected to keep the pricing of the Pro models very aggressive. This is to ensure growing sales. Jeff Pu, an analyst with GF Securities said that the iPhone 18 Pro models will be priced the same as the iPhone 17 Pro models. Apple will be able to sell more devices this way in this ultra-premium segment, competing with Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra this year and then Galaxy S27 Ultra next year.

iPhone 18 Rising Cost

iPhone 18, which is now expected to launch in 2027 as per reports online, will be priced higher than the launch price of iPhone 17. This is because the DRAM costs have gone up. To make the same phone and keep the margins, Apple will need to increase the price. A later launch could ensure that people are excited to get the phone, even if it is priced higher.

iPhone 18 Pro Colours

There are likely going to be four colours of the new iPhone 18 Pro series. A blue, a black, a magenta, and a silver. Silver is the only colour that’s available in the iPhone 17 Pro models as well.

Apple is expected to use the A20 Pro chip built using the TSMC’s 2nm process. The phone will also feature an LTPO+ display and a smaller Dynamic island. The Pro Max device could also feature a 5200mAh battery.

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