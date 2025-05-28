Microsoft and Yotta Partner to Accelerate AI Adoption in India



Microsoft and Yotta Data Services, India's sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, have partnered to accelerate AI adoption in India. Under this partnership, Microsoft announced it will bring its Azure AI services to Shakti Cloud, Yotta's AI cloud platform, to offer cutting-edge AI capabilities to developers, startups, enterprises, and public sector organisations across India.

Also Read: Yotta Data Services Acquires IndiQus Technologies to Strengthen Cloud and AI Capabilities









Supporting the IndiaAI Mission

This partnership brings together the power of Microsoft's Advanced AI models, applications, agents and development environment from Azure AI with Yotta's GPU-based sovereign AI compute platform. The collaboration aims to enable faster AI model training, real-time inferencing, and secure solution deployment across key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, finance, manufacturing, retail, and media.

Microsoft said the partnership also helps support the IndiaAI Mission by enhancing local AI capabilities, fostering innovation, and strengthening AI infrastructure. As of May 2025, IndiaAI Mission has received over 500 proposals for developing indigenous AI models.

Together, Microsoft and Yotta will work closely with government entities, research institutions, IITs, and startups to foster homegrown innovation and accelerate the development of indigenous AI models aligned with India's Digital Public Infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "Our partnership with Yotta to power Shakti Cloud will help unlock AI innovation at scale. Microsoft is honored to play its part in helping the country realize its AI ambitions through innovation that reflect India's unique needs and priorities."

He added, "India is already among the top global markets on AI adoption and return on investment. Together with Yotta, we will continue to help India become an AI-first nation, securely and responsibly."

Also Read: IndiaAI and Meta Partner to Advance Open-Source AI Innovation, R&D and Skill Development

Driving AI Self-Reliance and Digital Transformation

Shakti Cloud customers will benefit from a rich ecosystem and vast catalogue of foundational LLMs and SLMs available on Azure AI Foundry to develop, deploy and scale at the speed of AI.

Built-in safety tools, content filters, groundedness detection, and copyright protection will empower organizations to build and scale AI responsibly. As a global provider of software, infrastructure, and cloud services, Microsoft runs on trust and enables trustworthy AI by prioritising security, privacy, and safety.

"This partnership is a key step forward towards India's AI self-reliance and digital transformation, and we are excited to be able to support Indian enterprises in their journey towards AI excellence with a full gamut of offerings. The combined strength of Microsoft's services backed by Yotta's infrastructure gives access to some of the best capabilities to support AI development in the country. It will make cutting-edge AI capabilities accessible for Indian enterprises of all sizes and give a huge boost to driving the nation's AI ambitions," said Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, CEO and Managing Director of Yotta Data Services.

Also Read: Yotta Partners With BLC to Build Supercloud Data Center in Nepal

Microsoft's Collaboration with IndiaAI Mission

In January 2025, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced a collaboration with IndiaAI, a division of Digital India Corporation, to advance AI and emerging technologies in the country, and established AI Centre of Excellence and AI Productivity Labs to foster inclusive growth.

This partnership brings together Microsoft's Azure AI platform, ML Studio and Database and Application services, security portfolio and GitHub with Yotta's GPU infrastructure to deliver AI solutions hosted within India, Microsoft said in a joint statement on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Also Read: Microsoft to Invest USD 3 Billion in India to Boost AI, Cloud, and Skilling: CEO

"By enabling Microsoft's state-of-the-art AI models and services to run on Yotta's sovereign world-class AI infrastructure, the partnership will aim to pave the way for hybrid AI that prioritizes safety, trust, and low latency AI innovation for developers and enterprises to build and scale AI responsibly while ensuring data sovereignty," the statement added.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.