Yotta Data Services Acquires IndiQus Technologies to Strengthen Cloud and AI Capabilities

Reported by Kripa B

A move to accelerate India’s digital transformation with AI and cloud solutions.

Highlights

  • Enhances Yotta’s sovereign AI and cloud services in India.
  • Reduces reliance on foreign technologies for digital transformation.
  • Yotta aims to redefine the cloud and AI landscape in India.

Yotta Data Services has announced the acquisition of IndiQus Technologies, the parent company of cloud platform provider Apiculus. Announced by Yotta on November 14, this move aims to strengthen Yotta's sovereign artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud offerings in India while reducing reliance on foreign technologies.

Also Read: Nxtra by Airtel Deploys AI to Enhance Data Centre Operations




Empowering India’s Cloud and AI Capabilities

"With the acquisition of IndiQus Technologies, Yotta addresses a significant void in the Made-in-India Cloud and AI platform Realm, reducing dependence on foreign enterprises to fulfil India's Digital Transformation needs," the company said. "The acquisition of Apiculus provides Yotta with a strengthened cloud and AI services portfolio and assists in the development and delivery of a world class cutting-edge AI cloud platform."

Sunil Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Yotta, said: "This acquisition is a major leap in our quest to shape India's digital destiny. Together, we are forging a powerhouse one-stop shop for AI and Cloud PaaS services. This synergy will empower businesses to fast-track their innovation, enhance digital infrastructure, and unleash the boundless potential of transformative technologies.

This is more than an acquisition; it's a leap into the future of cloud and AI services in India. The prowess of Apiculus will not only bolster Yotta's capabilities but also serve as a catalyst for the expansion and growth of our Sovereign Cloud and AI services."

Also Read: Yotta Partners With BLC to Build Supercloud Data Center in Nepal

Shaping India's Digital Future

"Yotta's acquisition of IndiQus is a significant step forward for us as we strengthen our leadership in India's AI and cloud sectors," said Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and Chairman, Yotta. "Together, we're ready to reshape the future of cloud and AI services in India, making them more accessible and effective for businesses across the country."

Sunando Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO at IndiQus, said "We're thrilled to join forces with Yotta and excited to reshape the Cloud and AI services category."

As part of the acquisition agreement, IndiQus' founders, Sunando Bhattacharya and K B Shiv Kumar, will assume the roles of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Innovation Officer, respectively, at Yotta.

Reported By

