Yotta Partners With BLC to Build Supercloud Data Center in Nepal



India's Yotta Data Services (Yotta) has announced a Joint Venture (JV) with Nepal's BLC Holding (BLC) to build a state-of-the-art data center facility near Kathmandu, Nepal. The facility will be the first supercloud data center facility in the country, Yotta said in an official announcement on Monday.

Yotta's Expansion into Nepal

The purpose-built facility, K1, will offer a full stack of cloud, managed IT, and cybersecurity services to store and process data and applications for a variety of use cases, including AI models and enterprise applications, Yotta said while noting that this announcement of the data center marks its entry into Nepal.

The JV is a partnership between BLC and Yotta, wherein BLC brings a deep understanding of the local landscape, and regulatory nuances, including its network of enterprise customers, while Yotta, with a portfolio of five large data centers, brings its technology expertise and best practices. Of Yotta's portfolio, two, located at Navi Mumbai and Great Noida, are part of hyperscale campuses.

State-of-the-Art Data Center Facility

Spread across an area of more than three acres, the 60,000 square feet facility will be developed with an overall capacity of up to 4 MW critical IT load and enable both enterprises and hyperscale customers to future-proof their expansion options in the region, the official release said.

Partnership with BLC Holding

"The proposed K1 facility will not just be a data center; we're creating an ICT ecosystem that drives local and global growth. This initiative features a state-of-the-art data center, designed for global hyper-scalers and AI/ML development," BLC said. "This partnership will also emphasize the much-needed local participation and control, thus addressing data sovereignty concerns."

With an outlay of multi-million dollars, this facility, K1, built as per Tier 3 standards, is expected to be completed in the next 24 months.

"K1 will also become the second planned data center for Yotta within the subcontinent and outside India, joining the data center project in the Dhaka Hyperscale Data Center Park in Hi-Tech City, Gazipur, Bangladesh," Yotta added.