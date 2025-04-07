Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Prepaid Plans Detailed: April 2025 Edition



Indian private telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are all offering 5G services now. Although Vi recently joined the 5G bandwagon—only in the Mumbai circle as of now—the operator has joined the list of telecom providers offering 5G services to end users. So far, we have discussed Airtel and Jio's entry-level prepaid plans offering complimentary Unlimited 5G Data.

5G in India

Now that a new telecom operator has joined the 5G service market, let's take a look at the prepaid plans offering unlimited 5G data and see who is achieving a decent ARPU uplift in the process. Not to forget, we may also witness the state-owned telecom operator, BSNL, launching 4G/5G services in about 3–4 months, using its 1 lakh indigenously developed technology sites currently being rolled out.

Let's now check out the prices at which telcos are offering complimentary Unlimited 5G Data in India as of this writing on April 7, 2025.

Airtel Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Airtel's entry-level complimentary Unlimited 5G data prepaid plan starts at Rs 379. The plan comes bundled with unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (around 60GB total), all with a validity of 1 month. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps. Additionally, Airtel Rewards include Unlimited 5G Data—over and above the plan limit and usable only in 5G network areas—Apollo 24/7 Circle membership for 3 months at no cost, the Airtel Xstream app for free content, free hellotunes (one tune per month), VoLTE (HD Voice), and an AI-powered spam detection facility built into the network.

So, for an average of around Rs 12.60 per day, customers enjoy unlimited 5G Data, enabling them to stream music and movies, stay up to date with information, and more.

Airtel 5G FUP

Now that we are discussing Unlimited 5G Data, it wouldn't be complete without addressing the Fair Usage Policy (FUP). On Airtel, commercial usage is considered when data usage exceeds 300GB in 30 days—roughly estimating to 10GB of data per day on a 5G network. It's worth noting that Airtel customers can utilise the base plan data on any network, including 5G.

If you recall, in fact, Airtel's Gopal Vittal mentioned during the previous earnings call that it's the 2GB per day plans, along with Unlimited 5G, that are helping monetise the networks and contribute to the trend of ARPU increase.

Jio Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Jio's entry-level complimentary Unlimited 5G data prepaid plan starts at Rs 349. The plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB data per day (56GB total), all with a validity of 28 days. Post high-speed data usage, unlimited data is available at 64 Kbps. Jio states that Unlimited 5G Data is for eligible subscribers. Jio app subscription benefits include JioTV and Jio AI Cloud. Jio recently started offering free 50GB JioAICloud storage with its plans. More information can be found in the linked story.

IPL 2025 Offer

Additionally, as part of the IPL 2025 Unlimited offer, Jio is offering a 90-day JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription. According to Jio, this is a one-time, limited-period offer. Customers on a Jio monthly plan need to recharge within 48 hours of plan expiry to receive their 2nd and 3rd month of the JioHotstar benefit.

For an average of around Rs 12.40 per day, customers enjoy Unlimited 5G Data along with other voice, SMS, and bundled plan benefits. Regarding the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) of Unlimited 5G usage, Jio states that the plans are intended only for personal use of the included services.

Jio 5G FUP

"Jio True 5G is truly unlimited for you, and no restrictions are placed on your consumption by Jio," says Jio on its website. "5G services are on a best-effort basis, and it is not possible to commit minimum download speed for a wireless connection. Nevertheless, we assure you that from Jio's network side, we have not specified any limit or data usage cap on your 5G usage," the telco explained.

Furthermore, at present, there is no restriction on the number of devices that may be connected to the user's device when used as a personal hotspot (also known as tethering).

Vodafone Idea Entry-Level Unlimited 5G Data Plan

Vodafone Idea's entry-level complimentary Unlimited 5G data prepaid plan starts at Rs 299. The plan includes unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB data per day (28GB total), all with a validity of 28 days. Post daily quota, data speed will be up to 64 Kbps.

Vi Guarantee

Customers also get up to 130GB extra with the Vi Guarantee. Extra data will be credited to the customer's account in 13 tranches of 10 GB each, valid for 28 days, and can be used only on a 4G network.

Vi 5G Services

Currently, Vi has announced 5G services in the Mumbai circle, and a few more circles—Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, and Punjab—are likely to go live with 5G in April 2025, according to the website. According to Vi, Unlimited 5G Data is applicable only on 5G handsets in 5G network coverage areas across Mumbai.

Vi 5G FUP

For an average of over Rs 10.60 per day, Vi customers enjoy Unlimited 5G Data along with other benefits such as voice and SMS. Regarding the FUP for 5G, Vi states the offer is intended for personal and non-commercial use only. Vi reserves the right to terminate the offer if commercial or fraudulent usage is detected. In such cases, Vi may throttle data speed to 64 Kbps without additional charges. Commercial usage is defined as 5G data consumption exceeding 300GB within 28 days.

Conclusion

In the July 2024 tariff corrections, both Airtel and Jio updated their entry-level Unlimited 5G data offerings, making them applicable only to plans with 2GB data per day or more. The two telcos have been offering Unlimited 5G for more than two years now. Since Vi has yet to fully roll out its 5G services PAN India, it appears to have opted to offer unlimited 5G data on 1GB per day plans to gain a competitive edge. So, for just around Rs 10–12 per day, customers in India are able to enjoy complimentary unlimited 5G data along with other mobility services on their 5G handsets.