OnePlus 13T to Feature a New Shortcut Key, Flat Display

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new phone in April 2025, namely OnePlus 13T. The OnePlus 13T will feature a new design, and will drop the alert slider from the frame. This time, there will be a shortcut button, the likes of what you have already seen on the iPhones. Further, the company will again bring a flat display. The OnePlus 13 had a flat display, while the OnePlus 13T again will feature a flat OLED panel. Let's take a look at the details that are out in the open.









OnePlus 13T: What do we Know

OnePlus 13T will feature an OLED panel (flat) and will be compact in size. The shortcut key/button is on the left side of the ph0ne. This shortcut button was announced by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau in a community post earlier this year. The new button will replace the Alert Slider, and bring this new button in place of that.

The new button will allow users to use it as a shortcut to access features such as turning the phone silent, switching on flashlight, and more. The button will be customisable in nature. The OnePlus 13T is expected to feature a battery that's bigger than 6000mAh battery in size. The device would support 80W fast-charging.

The OnePlus 13T will likely come with a 6.31-inch OLED panel with support for 1.5K resolution. The display has an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor. For camera, the device will come with a 50MP cameras at the rear, a telephoto sensor, with 2x optical zoom. The launch date of the phone has not been announced yet, but it will happen later in China and the global availability will be at a later point.