Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launched Under Rs 10,000 in India

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has finally launched in India. Lava has now launched multiple 5G phones under Rs 10,000. This is a good thing. It fuels the adoption of 5G in India. The private telecom operators would be very happy with this development. Lava's Blaze Dragon 5G is the company's latest budget 5G phone. It has launched for less than Rs 10,000, which is pretty affordable. The highlight of the phone is not just its price, but also its clean software. Let's take a look at the complete price and specifications of the phone.









Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has launched in India for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant. The phone will be available in two colours - Midnight Mist and Golden Mist. The sales of this device will be from August 1, 12 PM via Amazon.in. There's in fact a launch offer with which the price of the device will be discounted by Rs 1,000 through the bank offer. Further, the company is offering an exchange offer discount of Rs 1,000 as well.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications in India

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 450nits. The phone has an 8MP front camera with a 50MP rear camera and an LED flash. The phone is coming with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and biometric security. There's a 3.5mm headphone jack in the phone. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a 50MP AI camera. The internal storage is UFS 3.1.

Lava has said that this device will get one Android OS and two years of security updates. There's a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.