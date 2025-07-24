iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iQOO Z10R comes with a 6.77-inch display with support for FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Highlights

  • iQOO Z10R has finally launched in India.
  • It sits in the same price range around iQOO Z10.
  • This phone will be available in two colour options.

Follow Us

iqoo z10r 5g launched in india price

iQOO Z10R has finally launched in India. It sits in the same price range around iQOO Z10. This phone will be available in two colour options. The phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and it comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear. The phone has a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and price.




Read More - Vivo Y400 5G Battery Details Surface Online

iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

iQOO Z10R has launched in three memory variants:

  • 8GB+128GB = Rs 19,499
  • 8GB+256GB = Rs 21,499
  • 12GB+256GB = Rs 23,499

The phone will be available in two colour options - Moonstone and Aquamarine. It will go on sale via iQOO India e-store and Amazon India starting July 29, 2025. Users are eligible to get Rs 2,000 discount with select bank cards aand an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on all models. Let's take a look at the specifications of the phone.

Read More - AppleCare One Announced: Protect Multiple Devices with One Plan

iQOO Z10R 5G Specifications in india

iQOO Z10R comes with a 6.77-inch display with support for FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP bokeh shooter. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor in the front. The phone also has a 13,690mm square graphite cooling area with ten temperature sensors. There is a 5700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support on the phone.

The iQOO Z10R 5G willbe manufactured in Vivo's Greater Noida facility. The phone ccomes with IP68 and IP69 rating.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

here

Reliance Jio Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

WIN :

Speed tests are fine, does youtube music and Spotify work in traffic for Vi 4G/5G? I found Jio 4G/5G struggles…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

TheAndroidFreak :

Nope, just 20Mhz on sale. BSNL should not even come to close to this. Enough of spectrum at BSNL. Band…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

TheAndroidFreak :

249 plan is there?

Reliance Jio Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

shivraj roy :

Just 3 days ago i recharged my dad’s sim with this plan Since he was paying 249Rs monthly which is…

Reliance Jio Cheapest Annual Prepaid Plan

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments