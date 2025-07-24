iQOO Z10R 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

iQOO Z10R has finally launched in India. It sits in the same price range around iQOO Z10. This phone will be available in two colour options. The phone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and it comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear. The phone has a 50MP main sensor and a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and price.









iQOO Z10R 5G Price in India

iQOO Z10R has launched in three memory variants:

8GB+128GB = Rs 19,499

8GB+256GB = Rs 21,499

12GB+256GB = Rs 23,499

The phone will be available in two colour options - Moonstone and Aquamarine. It will go on sale via iQOO India e-store and Amazon India starting July 29, 2025. Users are eligible to get Rs 2,000 discount with select bank cards aand an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on all models. Let's take a look at the specifications of the phone.

iQOO Z10R 5G Specifications in india

iQOO Z10R comes with a 6.77-inch display with support for FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1800nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 15 based FuntouchOS 15 out of the box.

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP bokeh shooter. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor in the front. The phone also has a 13,690mm square graphite cooling area with ten temperature sensors. There is a 5700mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support on the phone.

The iQOO Z10R 5G willbe manufactured in Vivo's Greater Noida facility. The phone ccomes with IP68 and IP69 rating.