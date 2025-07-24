Vivo Y400 5G Battery Details Surface Online

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is going to launch a new smartphone in India called the Y400 5G. The device has been spotted on both the BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification. The exact launch date has not been confirmed by the brand. However, the launch date of the device is somewhere around in August. The alleged pricing and colour options of the device have been confirmed. Now, the device has Vivo Y400 5G battery details have surfaced too. Let's take a look.









Read More - OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo Y400 5G Battery Specifications

Vivo Y400 5G is reportedly going to pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. This development was shared by 91Mobiles in a report. Note that this is not confirmed by the brand, so things could always be different when they are officially announced. The phone will likely have IP68 and IP69 certification. It is worth noting that almost every phone Vivo is launching these days is coming with IP68 and IP69 rating.

Read More - AirPods Production in India Faces Issues Because of China: Report

Vivo Y400 5G was found in databases of the India's BIS and Bluetooth SIG with the model number V2506. The phone was also listed on Google's Play Console. It is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and Android 15 out of the box. It is very likely going to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

It is worth noting that Vivo has already launched the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India. This device is powered by Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for further details around the launch of the device.