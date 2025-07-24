Vivo Y400 5G Battery Details Surface Online

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vivo Y400 5G is reportedly going to pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. This development was shared by 91Mobiles in a report.

Highlights

  • Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is going to launch a new smartphone in India called the Y400 5G.
  • The device has been spotted on both the BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification.
  • The exact launch date has not been confirmed by the brand.

Follow Us

vivo y400 5g battery details surface

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, is going to launch a new smartphone in India called the Y400 5G. The device has been spotted on both the BIS and Bluetooth SIG certification. The exact launch date has not been confirmed by the brand. However, the launch date of the device is somewhere around in August. The alleged pricing and colour options of the device have been confirmed. Now, the device has Vivo Y400 5G battery details have surfaced too. Let's take a look.




Read More - OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India: Price and Specs

Vivo Y400 5G Battery Specifications

Vivo Y400 5G is reportedly going to pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. This development was shared by 91Mobiles in a report. Note that this is not confirmed by the brand, so things could always be different when they are officially announced. The phone will likely have IP68 and IP69 certification. It is worth noting that almost every phone Vivo is launching these days is coming with IP68 and IP69 rating.

Read More - AirPods Production in India Faces Issues Because of China: Report

Vivo Y400 5G was found in databases of the India's BIS and Bluetooth SIG with the model number V2506. The phone was also listed on Google's Play Console. It is likely going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and Android 15 out of the box. It is very likely going to be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

It is worth noting that Vivo has already launched the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G in India. This device is powered by Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for further details around the launch of the device.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Just sharp memory bro. Nothing else. Vi will launch 5G on n41 only after they buy and make band 41…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

abhijith :

In my knowledge. If you ported from other network or new postpaid connection 90days should need to wait. This once…

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G in Jaipur

Grs :

Are you not getting Vi 5G in Mumbai? You are not putting any 5G screenshot or it is not launched…

Vodafone Idea Launches 5G in Jaipur

WIN :

Hopefully u r not mining my data :D I was hoping Vi 4g has improved recently in Bengaluru. I know…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

Shaji Pappan :

Pay 300 extra lol

BSNL Rs 197 Plan Validity Reduced

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments