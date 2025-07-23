OnePlus Pad Lite Launched in India: Price and Specs

OnePlus Pad Lite has just launched in India. It was a soft launch from the company and it comes with a 11-inch display, which is quite big. The OnePlus Pad Lite is even more affordable than the OnePlus Pad Go. OnePlus has tried to pack everything of value into this tablet and reach the mass market. It has a huge battery and supports 16:10 aspect ratio. Let's take a look at the complete list of specifications and the price of the tablet.









OnePlus Pad Lite Price in India

OnePlus Pad Lite is available in India in two memory configurations:

6GB+128GB (Wi-Fi only) = Rs 12,999

8GB+128GB (Wi-Fi + LTE) = Rs 14,999

Note that these prices are inclusive of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 discounts, respectively with select bank cards. The Pad Lite from OnePlus will go on sale from August 1, 2025, 12 PM onwards. Users can purchase the tablet from OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, and OnePlus experience stores.

OnePlus Pad Lite Specifications in India

OnePlus Pad Lite comes with 11-inch screen with a 85.3% screen-to-body ratio. The display supports 16:10 aspect ratio. For eye comfort, the tablet comes with OnePlus Eye Comfort technology for reducing blue light and screen flicker. It supports Hi-Res Audio-certified quad-speaker system, powered by OnePlus self-developed Omnibearing Sound Field technology. The tablet weighs 530 grams and is just 7.39mm thick.

There's a 9340mAh battery inside the tablet with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging. There's support for Screen Mirroring for OnePlus devices. It will run on OxygenOS 15.0.1 out of the box and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor. There's even a Kids Mode for providing a secure environment where parents can control the screen time for the kids. With the O+ Connect app, users can even connect their OnePlus Pad Lite with an iPad or an iPhone.