Realme 15 5G Launch to Happen Soon in India

Realme 15 Pro 5G could be priced somewhere around Rs 39,999. The phone is expected to be available for a lower price with offers. Our guess would be around Rs 35,000 would be the correct price for the device.

  • Realme 15 5G will launch pretty soon in India.
  • The company has confirmed that the launch will take place on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM IST.
  • The Realme 15 5G series will likely come with two devices - Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G.

Realme 15 5G will launch pretty soon in India. The company has confirmed that the launch will take place on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM IST. The Realme 15 5G series will likely come with two devices - Realme 15 5G and Realme 15 Pro 5G. The China based smartphone maker will compete in the semi-premium range with these devices. The Pro version would likely have a slightly more powerful chip and a better camera system. Let's take a look at everything that's known or is circulating online.




Realme 15 5G Expected Price in India

Realme 15 Pro 5G could be priced somewhere around Rs 39,999. The phone is expected to be available for a lower price with offers. Our guess would be around Rs 35,000 would be the correct price for the device.

Realme 15 on the other hand will be quite affordable. It is expected to be launched under Rs 20,000 and compete with the new phones such as iQOO Z10R launching on the same date, and more. Both the phones are expected to have AI capabilities. According to online reports, the Realme 15 5G is said to come with Silk Pink, Flowing Silver, and Velvet Green colour options.

As for the performance, the Realme 15 Pro 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. It is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 1.1 million points. For more details around the launch and the devices, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.

