vivo t4r 5g launching in india soon

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the T series very soon. The company has not confirmed the launch date yet for the device, but its teaser image has been shared on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. We are talking about the Vivo T4R 5G. This will be the slimmest phone in the quad-curved display phone segment, as per the claims from the company. One thing which is confirmed is that it will sell via Flipkart. The teaser poster says "coming soon". Thus we can expect the launch to happen in the near future.









According to online reports, the price of the Vivo T4R 5G will be somewhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000. The phone will likely sit between the Vivo T4x 5G and Vivo T4 5G. The specifications of the device have been making rounds online, let's check them out.

Vivo T4R 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo T4R 5G is expected to come with IP68 and IP69 certification. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. We expect the phone to feature a huge battery given the fact that Vivo T4 5G features a 7300mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. The phone could come with large display, somewhere around 6.7-inch, which is the size of Vivo T4 5G.

The other details of the phone aren't known yet. But in the coming days, we expect more teasers from Vivo. Stay tuned for launch date details and more on the Vivo T4 5G.