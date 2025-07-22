Redmi A4 5G Priced Under Rs 8000

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Redmi A4 5G is priced in India for less than Rs 8,000 now. Its price on Amazon is Rs 7,998 and users can get up to Rs 500 discount with select bank cards. There's no-cost EMI options available as well.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had launched the A4 5G back in 2024.
  • This phone is priced under Rs 8,000.
  • If you want an affordable 5G phone in India with reliable software and device support in almost every pin code, then this phone from Redmi can be your top choice.

Follow Us

redmi a4 5g priced under rs 8000

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had launched the A4 5G back in 2024. This phone is priced under Rs 8,000. If you want an affordable 5G phone in India with reliable software and device support in almost every pin code, then this phone from Redmi can be your top choice. Of course, it is not a powerful phone. It is meant to allows massess to get access to 5G. However, one key thing to note about this phone is that it supports only Reliance Jio's 5G. If you have an Airtel's SIM, the 5G won't work. However, 4G will still work just fine with Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).




Read More - ASUS Vivobook 14 Launched with Snapdragon X in India: Price

Redmi A4 5G Price in India Latest

Redmi A4 5G is priced in India for less than Rs 8,000 now. Its price on Amazon is Rs 7,998 and users can get up to Rs 500 discount with select bank cards. There's no-cost EMI options available as well. The phone is available in two colours - Sparkle Purple and Starry Black. Note that this is the price for the base Rs 4GB+64GB variant.

Read More - Gemini Pro Free in India for One Year, Details Here

Redmi A4 5G Specifications in India

Redmi A4 5G has a large 6.87-inches screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. For the cameras, there's a 50MP dual-camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies.

The phone comes with a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and a 33W charging inside the box with USB Type-C. The storage is expandable. You can get the device right now from Amazon India.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Grs :

Again I am saying this is not as per the circles it is as per usage of Sim...Vi sim not…

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Grs :

They reduce the validity for 179 plan once you tart using Vi and as well for useless Rs.99 15 days…

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

Grs :

Yes you are true the enhancement of hd+ is when I am calling from S23 ULTRA to iPhone 15....let me…

Vodafone Idea Is Turning Loyalty Into Luxury With Its Priority…

WIN :

Jio 5G SA isn't working as expected. They have too many issues at crowded places and voice over 5G doesn't…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

WIN :

Vi is getting new sites every day and they were late to execute things. They are trying to catch up.…

Jio to Soon Hit 500 Million Customer Mark

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments