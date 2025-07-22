redmi a4 5g priced under rs 8000

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi had launched the A4 5G back in 2024. This phone is priced under Rs 8,000. If you want an affordable 5G phone in India with reliable software and device support in almost every pin code, then this phone from Redmi can be your top choice. Of course, it is not a powerful phone. It is meant to allows massess to get access to 5G. However, one key thing to note about this phone is that it supports only Reliance Jio's 5G. If you have an Airtel's SIM, the 5G won't work. However, 4G will still work just fine with Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).









Redmi A4 5G Price in India Latest

Redmi A4 5G is priced in India for less than Rs 8,000 now. Its price on Amazon is Rs 7,998 and users can get up to Rs 500 discount with select bank cards. There's no-cost EMI options available as well. The phone is available in two colours - Sparkle Purple and Starry Black. Note that this is the price for the base Rs 4GB+64GB variant.

Redmi A4 5G Specifications in India

Redmi A4 5G has a large 6.87-inches screen with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone. For the cameras, there's a 50MP dual-camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera sensor for selfies.

The phone comes with a 5160mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and a 33W charging inside the box with USB Type-C. The storage is expandable. You can get the device right now from Amazon India.