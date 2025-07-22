ASUS Vivobook 14 Launched with Snapdragon X in India: Price

ASUS, a Taiwanese laptop and tech gear maker, has launched the Vivobook 14 in India. This laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X. This is a powerful chip that enables the laptop to do most of its AI (artificial intelligence) processing locally. The Vivobook 14 carries the model number X1407QA. This processor ccomes with 45 TOPS NPU to ensure seamless performance. It is now on sale in India via Flipkart. Let's take a look at the price and specificatitons of this laptop.









Read More - iQOO Z10R Chipset Confirmed, India Launch in 3 Days

ASUS Vivobook 14 Price in India

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (X1307QA) is priced at Rs 65,990 on Flipkart. Note that this is just the starting price and users can go for higher variants as well (if available).

ASUS Vivobook 14 Specifications in India

ASUS Vivobook 14 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor to handle heavy workloads with ease. It brings features like Copilot, image generation, and up to 29 hours of battery life. There's LPDDR5x RAM inside the laptop and 512GB of SSD storage.

Read More - Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India: Price and Specs

It has a 14-inch FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light and flicker free visuals. The Vivobook 14 is made for mobility, suggests the company. It has multiple ports for connectivity including two USB 4 Type-C port and an HDMI 2.1 port. There's a FHD IR camera on the Vivobook 14.

The laptop packs a stereo speakers system with support for Dolby Atmos audio. In the connectivity department, there's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, sufficient for ensuring a smooth wireless connectivity expeerience in India. The display can touch a peak brightness of 300nits and has support for 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home with Copilot support and lifetime free Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Basic subscription free for one year.