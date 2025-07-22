bsnl rs 197 plan validity reduced

BSNL's Rs 197 plan benefits have been revised. The state-run telecom operator has decided to reduce the validity of the Rs 197 plan. This plan is used for validity purposes. It is not a very popular plan, regardless, it will suit some who want just their SIM to be active without spending much on the benefits. The Rs 197 plan's revised benefits are now visible on the website. Let's take a look at the old and the new benefits of the plan.









BSNL Rs 197 Plan Old vs New Benefits

BSNL Rs 197 Plan Old Benefits - The Rs 197 plan came with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 15 days. The validity of the plan was 70 days, but the validity of the benefits was only 15 days. This would keep the SIM active for long for a very low cost. Now these benefits have changed.

BSNL Rs 197 Plan New Benefits - The Rs 197 plan now comes with 4GB of data, 300 minutes of voice calling, and 100 SMS in total. The benefits of this plan will be valid for entire 54 days. This sounds like a good deal too. While the validity has reduced, the new benefits are now showcasing a different approach for the plan by the company.

This is BSNL's way to boost the average revenue per user (ARPU). The telco has been working to add 4G users. This plan might just attract a different set of users. BSNL's one lakh 4G sites announcement is something everyone's waiting for. So far, back in June, BSNL confirmed that it had deployed more than 92,000 4G sites. We expect the last eight thousand to be completed by the end of this month. Stay tuned for more updates around this.