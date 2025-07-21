de cix india onboards starlink

DE-CIX, an internet exchange company, has announced that it has onboarded Starlink. The satellite communications (satcom) service provider is all set to launch services in a few months in India. Starlink will likely launch services by late 2025 or early 2026. DE-CIX will offer the ground infrastructure support that Starlink needs, even though the company has several thousand LEO (low earth orbit) satellites deployed in the space. Industry leaders expect that the price of Starlink kits and plans will be close to what is being offered in Bangladesh and Bhutan. The speeds expected to be delivered by Starlink is between 25 Mbps and 220 Mbps.









Sudhir Kunder, Chief Business Officer at DE-CIX, in a post on LinkedIn said, "As we've always said, even the most advanced satellite constellations (7,500+ or more) need dependable, scalable, and compliant ground infrastructure, and that’s where DE-CIX plays its part as well. It’s not just a tech win but a societal leap. DE-CIX India is an integral part of the global DE-CIX platform, interconnecting across numerous locations worldwide. With multiple 100G ports, it enables high-performance, secure, and scalable interconnection, powering India's digital future with global-grade infrastructure."

Starlink has received the approval from IN-SPACe and now is awaiting for a final go in the spectrum allotment from the government. The government of India is also yet to finalise the method of spectrum allocation, although, everyone in the industry assumes that it will be done administratively. The auction route is not viable for the satellite services, and this is something Elon Musk has appreciated in the past. Starlink will definitely not be the first choice for city people where high-speed fiber and AirFiber services are available. It will be preferred in remote and hilly regions.