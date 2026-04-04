Tariff Hike 2026: BSNL Further Reduces Validity of Rs 107 and 197 Prepaid Packs



State-owned telecommunications company BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has once again revised the validity of its popular limited freebie vouchers priced at Rs 107 and Rs 197. We last covered revisions to these plans in November 2025 (story link here). Let’s take a look at the updated plan benefits.

Also Read: BSNL Shortens Validity of Its Most Popular Rs 107 Prepaid Plan, Among Others









BSNL Rs 107 Plan Voucher

BSNL’s Rs 107 prepaid plan previously offered 200 minutes of voice calls and unlimited data (with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps after 3GB), with a validity of 22 days. Now, the validity of the Rs 107 plan has been reduced from 22 days to 20 days. Initially, this plan offered 35 days of validity, which was later reduced to 30 days, then 28 days, then 22 days, and now just 20 days.

BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Plan Voucher

BSNL’s Rs 197 prepaid plan now offers a revised validity of 35 days (previously 42 days), along with 300 minutes of voice calls, unlimited data (with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps after 5GB), and 100 SMS. Previously, the plan included 4GB of data when the validity was 42 days; this has now been increased by 1GB. Originally offering 54 days of validity, the plan was later reduced to 48 days, then 42 days, and now 35 days, according to the website.

Plans and benefits may vary by circle. Please check the BSNL Selfcare app or the official BSNL website for details applicable to your circle and number.