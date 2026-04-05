Airtel Rs 355 vs Jio Rs 339 Plan: Which One Actually Gives Better Value?

Bharti Airtel has a Rs 355 plan for consumers with almost a month worth of validity, and Jio is offering something like that for Rs 339. Let's take a look at which plan will be better for you. Firstly, know that neither of the plans here will give you unlimited 5G data. The Rs 355 plan comes with a 30 days validity, meanwhile the Rs 339 plan comes with a month worth of validity. Let's take a look at the benefits in a detailed manner below.









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Bharti Airtel Rs 355 Plan Benefits

Airtel Rs 355 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 25GB of data, and 30 days of service validity. The plan offers free access to Adobe Express Premium for 12 months worth Rs 4,000. This plan offers bulk data, which is the highlight for it.

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Reliance Jio Rs 339 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio offers unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, Rs 14.95 worth of talktime, and 100 SMS/day with the new Rs 339 plan. With Jio's plan, the additional benefits aren't much, and the validity is for one complete month. Both plans appear almost the same, but aren't. Jio offers more data, and then you get talktime as well.

In the end, choosing between Airtel’s Rs 355 plan and Jio’s Rs 339 plan comes down to how you actually use your mobile data on a daily basis. While both plans are priced closely and target a similar segment of users, their approach to delivering value is quite different.

What this comparison really highlights is a broader shift in the telecom market. Plans are no longer just about pricing or total data, but about how that data is delivered and the kind of experience it enables. Airtel is leaning towards offering flexibility and bundled value, while Jio continues to focus on disciplined daily usage.

For users who value freedom and occasional heavy usage, Airtel’s plan may feel more practical. For those who prefer controlled, day-to-day consumption, Jio’s offering remains reliable. Ultimately, the better plan is not defined by price alone, but by how well it fits into your usage habits.