Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans for Watching IPL 2026

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day, with the Rs 949 prepaid plan from Jio. Then there's unlimited 5G data along with Jio special benefits.

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Highlights

  • Users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day, with the Rs 949 prepaid plan from Jio.
  • Then there's unlimited 5G data along with Jio special benefits such as JioAICloud 50GB free and JioHotstar Mobile/TV for 3 months.
  • Then there's a free 18-month Google AI Pro plan bundled for the users worth Rs 35,100.

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reliance jio prepaid plans for watching ipl

While Reliance Jio has long been offering free JioHotstar access with most of its mobile prepaid plans as part of a special offer, there are actually three prepaid plans which have always come with a subscription to JioHotstar. These plans cost Rs 949, Rs 100 and Rs 195. Out of these three plans, two are actually a data voucher. These data vouchers cost Rs 100 and Rs 195. The Rs 949 plan is actually a regular prepaid plan with which users get service validity as well. Let's take a look at this plan in detail now.




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Reliance Jio JioHotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans

Reliance Jio Rs 949 Prepaid Plan: Users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day, with the Rs 949 prepaid plan from Jio. Then there's unlimited 5G data along with Jio special benefits such as JioAICloud 50GB free and JioHotstar Mobile/TV for 3 months. Then there's a free 18-month Google AI Pro plan bundled for the users worth Rs 35,100.

Reliance Jio Rs 100 Prepaid Plan: Users get 5GB of data with this plan, and it carries a standalone validity of 30 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 195 Prepaid Plan: Users get 15GB of data with this plan, and it carries a standalone validity of 90 days.

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Note that since the Rs 100 and Rs 195 data plans are data vouchers, they come don't come with service validity. Their standalone validity is eligible on top of plans that already carry service validity. The data vouchers are primarily used to boost data consumption over the regular plan and then they also come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits in this case. These plans are available on the website of Reliance Jio and mobile app called MyJio.

These plans will let users watch IPL 2026 which is streaming live on JioHotstar.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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