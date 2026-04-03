5G has largely been a let down in the last year. The experience, which started as something promising, didn't turn out to be what we thought it would be. The thing is, only two players are primarily offering it in most regions - Jio and Airtel. Vodafone Idea has also joined the race, but is far behind. Even with Jio, who has the 700 MHz band for indoor coverage, the 5G coverage indoors is not great. I mostly switch my device from 5G to 4G (I am a Jio user). 4G is more stable and gives a much better experience, and these days, it is often the case outdoors also. Yes, there are some areas where 5G is good, but I am in those areas very rarely. So paying for 5G doesn't seem like a very brillliant idea after so long.









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With Airtel, I see my friends struggling around the 5G experience too. It is safe to say that with 5G, there's lot more coverage and optimisation required. It is a great marketing tool, and great for people who are getting the FWA (fixed-wireless access) connections based on that, but it is not fulfilling the expecations that the consumers have.

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5G is only available to consumers who are paying for 2GB of daily data with Airtel and Jio. We see that Vodafone Idea will also likely move into this zone once it expands 5G to more areas. Thus, if people are almost switching back to 4G for a more stable experience, why would they pay more for 2GB of daily data. The telcos are after average revenue per user (ARPU), and yes, the data is still cheap as per global standards, but even the service is not as good when we compare it to the global market.