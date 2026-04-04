Tariff Hike 2026: Jio Quietly Cuts Rs 195 Pack Validity From 90 Days to 30 Days

Reported by Kripa B 15

Jio reduces validity from 90 days to 30 days for its Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack while keeping data and JioHotstar subscription unchanged.

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Highlights

  • Jio cuts Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack validity from 90 days to 30 days.
  • Complimentary JioHotstar mobile subscription still valid for 90 days.
  • 30 days becomes the maximum validity for Jio data-only packs.

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Tariff Hike 2026: Jio Quietly Cuts Rs 195 Pack Validity From 90 Days to 30 Days
Reliance Jio has revised its Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack, significantly reducing the validity period while retaining the data benefits. The pack, which was earlier available with a longer duration (90 Days), now offers a validity of 30 days, marking a notable shift in its value proposition for users.

Jio Rs 195 Cricket Data Pack

Under the updated pack, subscribers receive a total of 15 GB of data, all of which is available at high speed. Once the allotted data is exhausted, users can continue to access the internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The pack remains data-only, with no voice or SMS benefits included.




In addition to data, the plan continues to bundle a complimentary JioHotstar mobile subscription for 90 days, catering to users interested in streaming cricket and other content.

Despite the unchanged data quota and added subscription benefit, the sharp reduction in validity from 90 days to 30 days effectively increases the monthly cost for consumers, making the revision significant for prepaid users.

With this revision, 30 days becomes the highest validity offered by Jio data packs in its prepaid portfolio.

Jio Cricket Data Packs

Jio Rs 79 Cricket Data Pack

Jio is offering a Cricket Data Pack priced at Rs 79, which provides 3GB of high-speed data with a validity of 30 days, along with a JioHotstar mobile subscription for 30 days. Once the allotted data is exhausted, users can continue to access the internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Jio Rs 100 Cricket Data Pack

As part of its Cricket Data Pack offering, Jio has increased the data benefit on its existing Rs 100 data pack. The Jio Rs 100 Data Pack now offers 6GB (Previously 5GB) of high-speed data with a validity of 30 days. Users can continue to access the internet at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps after consuming the high-speed data. Additionally, the pack comes with a JioHotstar mobile subscription for 30 days.

Jio Rs 149 Cricket Data Pack

Jio also offers a higher-value data pack priced at Rs 149, which provides 10GB of high-speed data with a validity of 30 days, along with a JioHotstar mobile subscription for 90 days. After the high-speed data is used up, users can continue to access unlimited data at 64 Kbps.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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