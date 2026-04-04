samsung galaxy s26 fe 5g is coming

Samsung is soon expected to unveil the Galaxy S26 5G. It will be the budget option in the device series and has now been spotted on Geekbench platform. It has been spotted with the model number SM-S741U on Geekbench, and is mostly packing the Exynos 2500 SoC from Samsung. The chipset details mentioned are is that there's an octa-core chip, and it appears to comprise of two Cluster 1 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz, five Cluster 2 cores clocked at 2.36 GHz, two Cluster 3 cores capped at 2.75 GHz, and one Cluster 4 core clocked at 3.30 GHz.









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These details point towards the Exynos 2500 SoC. This processor was announced in June 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in September of 2025. This means that we can see the Galaxy S26 5G around the same time, or earlier in 2026. Samsung has not yet revealed any information about the device. However, we can expect it to run on Android 17 out of the box.

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Samsung is usually one of the first movers when it comes to rolling out Android OS updates for its flagship devices. It will be interesting to see when the official announcement for this device will come.