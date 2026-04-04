Jio Launches Rs 339 Affordable Plan with Calendar Month Validity



Reliance Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan under its Affordable Packs category, priced at Rs 339, offering a mix of voice, messaging, and data benefits along with bundled digital perks. The plan is Rs 10 cheaper than the existing Rs 349 pack currently available in the market, which offers 2GB of data per day with a 28-day validity and an unlimited 5G data benefit.

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Jio Rs 339 Plan Benefits

Under this plan, subscribers will receive unlimited voice calling and up to 100 SMS per day. The package also includes a talktime balance of Rs 14.95. As per the fair usage policy, data usage beyond the allocated high-speed limit of 1.5GB per day will continue at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. The plan comes with a calendar-month validity.

OTT Subscription Benefits

OTT subscription benefits include access to JioTV and JioAICloud. In addition to telecom services, the plan offers a complimentary 18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro, valued at Rs 35,100. The offer also includes 5000 GB of cloud storage, along with access to additional features such as Nano Banana.

The company clarified that users must remain continuously active on a daily data plan offering 1.5 GB per day, priced at Rs 299 or higher, throughout the offer period to continue availing the Google Gemini benefits.