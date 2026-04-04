Airtel Launches Cricket Carnival to Reward Subscribers for App Transactions

Reported by Kripa B 0

Telecom major offers subscribers a chance to win match tickets and merchandise through app-based engagement during cricket season.

Highlights

  • Users can win match tickets and official merchandise.
  • Entry linked to recharges and bill payments on Airtel Thanks app.
  • Campaign runs from March 28 to May 21, 2026.

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Airtel Launches Cricket Carnival to Reward Subscribers for App Transactions
Indian telecom operator Airtel has rolled out its latest consumer engagement initiative, the “Airtel Cricket Carnival,” as the ongoing cricket season captures nationwide attention. The campaign aims to reward subscribers with match tickets and official cricket merchandise through participation on the Airtel Thanks app.

How to Participate

Under the campaign, customers can enter the contest by completing a recharge or bill payment via the app, with each transaction granting one entry. Participants are then required to answer three cricket-related questions, and only those who answer all correctly qualify for the weekly lucky draw.




Weekly Rewards Structure

The company has structured the campaign to maintain engagement throughout the season, with winners announced every Tuesday. The rewards include match tickets and premium cricket gear. The carnival commenced on March 28 and will run until May 21, 2026, with a fixed weekly announcement schedule extending through May 26.

Push for Digital Adoption

Although there has been no official communication from the company, the campaign is live across Airtel’s digital platforms. The initiative appears to be a move by Airtel to boost digital transactions on its Thanks platform while capitalising on the country’s strong affinity for cricket. Subscribers can access the “Enter the Carnival” section directly from the app to participate.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

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