CAG Flags Delays, Airtel Penalty Dues of Rs 8.49 Crore in Rural Telecom Roll-Out

Reported by Kripa B 0

Audit report highlights weak contract enforcement by Digital Bharat Nidhi in Assam and Sikkim connectivity project.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Rs 8.49 crore penalty from Bharti Airtel remains unrecovered for four years.
  • Only 431 of 756 telecom sites commissioned by April 2021.
  • CAG urges DBN to fast-track rollout and recover dues.

Follow Us

CAG Flags Delays, Airtel Penalty Dues of Rs 8.49 Crore in Rural Telecom Roll-Out
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has pulled up Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), a rural telecom development fund under the Department of Telecommunications, for failing to recover Rs 8.49 crore in penalties from Bharti Airtel, pending for the past four years. "Delayed roll-out and non-recovery of penalties worth Rs 8.49 crore from Universal Service Provider," the CAG report dated April 2, 2026, said.

Missed Deadlines Despite Multiple Extensions

In its report tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the CAG noted that DBN had entered into an agreement with Bharti Airtel in December 2017 to provide mobile coverage in Assam and Sikkim, with a deadline of June 2019 for commissioning all sites. Despite multiple extensions, several sites remain uninstalled.




Over 120 Sites Still Uncommissioned

The audit observed that only 431 of the approved 756 sites had been commissioned by April 2021. DBN, formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund, subsequently revised the target to 562 sites. However, 124 sites remained uncommissioned as of April 2025.

The delays attracted Liquidated Damages (LD) and Non-Performance Penalty (NPP) amounting to Rs 19.47 crore.  "DBN recovered only Rs 10.98 crore, leaving Rs 8.49 crore outstanding even four years after expiry of the roll-out period," CAG said.

CAG Points to Weak Contract Enforcement

Highlighting weak contract enforcement, the CAG recommended that DBN expedite the commissioning of pending sites. "The prolonged delays and pending recoveries indicate weak contract enforcement. DBN needs to expedite commissioning of pending sites and ensure recovery of outstanding LD and NPP from Bharti Airtel Ltd," the report said.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

For 6G, 6Ghz 6000-7000Mhz will be used. And again you need sub-Ghz band, it's time for Airtel to buy 600Mhz…

Airtel Becomes World’s Second-Largest Telco; USD 1 Billion Nxtra Investment,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mostly no. Band 28 speeds in Karnataka are limited to 15-25Mbps(Coastal Karnataka, Udupi and Mangalore). Band 1 I have never…

BSNL Offering this Amazing Broadband Plan for Rs 399 Per…

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel is good for coverage. Speed wise, it's not doing that much good. Same goes with Jio. BSNL+Vi coverage will…

5G Did Not Live Up to its Promise in India

TheAndroidFreak :

We have Vi+BSNL as strong alternative.

Tariff Hike 2026: Jio Quietly Cuts Rs 195 Pack Validity…

TheAndroidFreak :

If Vi-BSNL spectrum sharing pact happens, then it will go well with BSNL users and BSNL will have some kind…

Tariff Hike 2026: BSNL Further Reduces Validity of Rs 107…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments