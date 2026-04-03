DoT SIM Binding Mandate Pushed till the End of 2026

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has pushed the deadline for the SIM binding till the end of this year (2026). SIM binding is enforced by the government to ensure that digital crimes and scams slow down. It will simply mean that the users will have to re-login on their social media apps such as WhatsApp on secondary devices every few hours. The only device where WhatsApp will be logged-in permanently will be the user's primary device where his/her SIM (phone number) connected to the WhatsApp is.









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Earlier, the government had said that the last date to implement this was March 30, 2026. It was first announced on November 2025. But now, according to a MoneyControl report, the deadline has been extended. The new deadline is likely the end of this year. Continously re-logging will create issues and inconvenience for the users.

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Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp and Facebook is currently in discussions with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to settle on a technically feasible strategy. WhatsApp is used by more than 400 million Indian users actively and many users utilise multiple devices for the same account.