iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Massive Discount in Apple 50th Anniversary Sale

Reported by Tanuja K 3

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the top of the line device from Apple right now. Note that this celebratory offer is available with Imagine Store, an authorised Apple reseller.

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Highlights

  • Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max is now at a massive discount in India.
  • The device which launched for Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant.
  • The iPhone Air is also available at a massive discount with similar offers.

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iphone 17 pro max gets massive discount

Apple's latest iPhone 17 Pro Max is now at a massive discount in India. The device which launched for Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant will now be available for Rs 1,02,900 only. This is a part of the sale for celebrating the company turning 50 years old. This discount is achieved through a combination of Rs 4,000 bank cashback and Rs 1,000 instant discount. Along with that, there's an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 along with an additional exchange value of up to Rs 36,000 on eligible models.




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The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the top of the line device from Apple right now. Note that this celebratory offer is available with Imagine Store, an authorised Apple reseller. Further, there are more offers on iPhone 17 and iPad (11th Gen) and various Apple Watch models. iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) effective price is now down to Rs 89,900. The similar offers that are available for the iPhone 17 Pro Max are also available for the iPhone 17 Pro.

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The iPhone Air is also available at a massive discount with similar offers. The iPad (2025) is also part of the anniversary sale. The Wi-Fi variant with 128GB is priced at Rs 34,900 and can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 31,900.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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