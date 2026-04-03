OnePlus Nord 6 5G Real Life Look is Out, and its Beautiful

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will be available in multiple colours. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. There's a 9000mAh battery inside the phone and it comes with the G2 Wi-Fi chip.

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Highlights

  • The OnePlus Nord 6 5G is going to launch soon in India.
  • The launch is just a few days from here. It is scheduled for April 7, 2026.
  • The first look about the device is now out.

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oneplus nord 6 5g first impressions india
Picture Credits - 91Mobiles

The OnePlus Nord 6 5G is going to launch soon in India. The launch is just a few days from here. It is scheduled for April 7, 2026. The first look about the device is now out. The OnePlus Nord 6 5G looks like a totally different device from Nord 5, and the Nord 5 looked completely different from Nord 4, and so on. The Nord 6 again looks like a design focused device. Not just device, but also performance. It will be a fierce competition in the price range of Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000, where two new phones have just launched - Realme 16 5G and Vivo V70 FE 5G.

Read More - Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications




Note that the device images have been taken from the 91Mobiles website, and TelecomTalk doesn't have a unit of the phone.

oneplus nord 6 5g is coming out
Source - 91Mobiles

The phone has a very modern and futuristic design. There's a power button and volume rockers on the right side of the phone. On the left side, there's a Plus Key.

Read More - Realme 16 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Nord 6 5G will be available in multiple colours. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. There's a 9000mAh battery inside the phone and it comes with the G2 Wi-Fi chip. The device has a 50MP Sony main camera sensor with a dual-axis OIS camera sensor. Then at the front, there's a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The display supports 165 FPS gaming support with titles such as BGMI. The OnePlus Nord 6 5G has the following ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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