How Gopal Vittal Moved Airtel Away from the Price War And Built a Stronger Business: Report

Reported by Tarun P K 2

Airtel’s transformation under Gopal Vittal highlights a strategic shift from price-led competition to value-driven growth. By focusing on network quality, premium customers, and sustainable monetisation, Airtel has strengthened its position in India’s telecom market.

Highlights

  • Airtel shifted from a price-led strategy to a value-driven approach under Gopal Vittal
  • Focus moved towards premium customers and improving ARPU
  • Strong investments were made in network quality and infrastructure

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gopal vittal moved airtel away price warIn a recent Forbes India report, Bharti Airtel’s transformation under Gopal Vittal has been highlighted as one of the most significant strategic shifts in India’s telecom sector. The report details how Airtel navigated a brutal price war phase by focusing on its strengths network quality, premium customers, and long-term value creation you can read the full story here.

At a time when the telecom industry was battling falling ARPU and intense competition, Bharti Airtel chose not to compete purely on price. Instead, under Vittal’s leadership, the company shifted its focus towards high-value users, improved network experience, and disciplined execution. This meant letting go of low-paying subscribers and investing deeply in infrastructure and digital capabilities a move that went against traditional telecom thinking but helped Airtel stabilise and rebuild.




airtel forbesOver time, this strategy has started delivering results. Airtel has strengthened its market position, improved customer mix, and built a more sustainable business model. Rather than chasing scale alone, the company is now focused on monetisation and quality — a shift that is slowly reshaping how competition plays out in India’s telecom sector.

For a deeper look at the decisions, strategy, and leadership thinking behind Airtel’s turnaround, the full Forbes India feature is well worth a read.

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Founder, Editor-in-Chief

Tarun PK is the founder of TelecomTalk, delivering trusted telecom news since 2008 with focus on networks, broadband and innovation.

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