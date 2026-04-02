BSNL Offering this Amazing Broadband Plan for Rs 399 Per Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has an amazing broadband plan offer for the consumers. This plan comes for Rs 399 per month, and it offers a decent speed to the users. The plans from BSNL come with 3.3TB of data. This is one of the best value plans from the company. Note that the final price also has GST added to it, so the price would be close to Rs 500 per month. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.









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BSNL Rs 399 Per Month Plan (Broadband)

BSNL has a Rs 399 per month plan available for the consumers. This plan comes with 50 Mbps of speed and offers 3.3TB of high-speed data for a month or one billing cycle. You also get unlimited calling benefit with a landline connection. However, the landline connection instrument needs to be purchased separately.

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Note that the price for this plan is Rs 399 per month for the first 12 months, however, from the 13th month, you will have to pay Rs 449 for the same plan. This plan might not be available for everyone in all the circles.