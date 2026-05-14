BSNL Broadband Plan with Unlimited Calling and 50 Mbps Speed

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is one of the best broadband service provider in India. The company offers broadband (fiber) in both rural and urban towns in India. Before Jio and Airtel took over, there was no operator in the country which offered broadband is as many areas as BSNL. Now, there are many regional players also. However, BSNL maintains its important position in the broadband services segment, especially in rural towns. With the bharat broadband network limited (BBNL) under BSNL, the execution of BharatNet project also lies with the state-run telecom company.

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Today, we want to highlight its 50 Mbps plan that everyone has been talking about. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 399 per month only. Let’s take a look at this plan in detail here.

BSNL Rs 399 Broadband Plan

The BSNL Rs 399 broadband plan is named Spark plan. This is a plan that users in select regions can only get. The Rs 399 broadband plan from BSNL gives users access to 50 Mbps of download and upload speeds. The plan offers 3.3TB of monthly data and unlimited voice calling as well. Note that to get the unlimited voice calling, users need to get their own landline instrument. The calling will be free, however, BSNL does not take the responsibility of providing the users with the landline instrument.

The Rs 399 plan will be available for Rs 449 per month after the first 12 months. The plan will offer 50 Mbps speed up till 3.3TB of data consumption, after which the speed will reduce to 4 Mbps. Note that the final billl will also contain GST (18%), so the total you would end up paying for this plan would be approximately Rs 471 per month. It is still a great offer given the benefits the consumer is getting. The benefits, however, do not contain any IPTV (internet protocol TV) or OTT (over-the-top) benefits.