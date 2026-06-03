Snapdragon X2 Elite Comes to Mini PC

With the ASUS Ascent QN10, Qualcomm is extending Snapdragon X2 Elite into mini-PCs, signalling that the AI PC market is expanding beyond traditional notebook form factors.

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Key Highlights Qualcomm and ASUS unveiled the ASUS Ascent QN10, the first mini-PC powered by Snapdragon X2 Elite.

The compact mini-PC is designed to bring AI PC capabilities beyond traditional laptops.

Snapdragon X2 Elite features an 80 TOPS NPU for local AI processing and AI-driven workflows.

The system targets creators, developers, enterprises, and edge computing use cases.

The launch signals growing industry interest in AI-powered desktops and mini-PCs.

The AI PC conversation has largely revolved around laptops over the past year. From on-device AI assistants to local large language model (LLM) processing, notebook manufacturers have been at the centre of the industry’s efforts to bring AI computing closer to users. However, Qualcomm is now signalling that its ambitions for AI PCs extend well beyond laptops.

At Computex 2026, Qualcomm and ASUS introduced the ASUS Ascent QN10, the first mini-PC powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform. While the launch itself marks a new device category for Snapdragon-powered PCs, it also highlights a broader shift taking place in the AI computing market.

AI PCs Are Moving Into New Form Factors

Since the launch of the Snapdragon X Series, Qualcomm has focused heavily on the Windows laptop market. The company has positioned its processors as an alternative to traditional PC platforms by combining performance, power efficiency and AI acceleration. The ASUS Ascent QN10 represents the next step in that strategy.

According to Qualcomm, the mini-PC is powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite platform and is designed to deliver desktop-class performance in a compact form factor. The company says the move demonstrates how AI PC capabilities can be brought into desktops, mini-PCs and other computing categories beyond notebooks.

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