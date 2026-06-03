ASUS VivoWatch 6 Plus Unveiled: a Watch for Health

The smartwatch industry has spent years trying to become an extension of the smartphone. From displaying notifications and answering calls to controlling music and tracking workouts, most smartwatches have focused on convenience and connectivity. But the next phase of wearable technology appears to be taking shape around something very different: health.

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Key Highlights ASUS unveiled the VivoWatch 6 Plus at Computex 2026.

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with sapphire crystal protection.

Health-focused features include ECG, blood pressure monitoring, gait tracking, and sleep analysis.

The watch uses a titanium case for a premium and durable design.

ASUS is positioning the VivoWatch 6 Plus as a wellness-focused wearable rather than just a smartphone companion.

At Computex 2026, ASUS unveiled the VivoWatch 6 Plus, a new smartwatch that puts health monitoring at the center of its value proposition. While the company has revealed only limited details so far, the device stands out for its focus on features such as ECG monitoring, blood pressure measurement, sleep breathing movement analysis, and gait tracking.

The launch reflects a broader shift that is taking place across the wearable industry. Increasingly, smartwatch makers are competing not on how many notifications they can display, but on how much meaningful health information they can provide.

ASUS VivoWatch 6 Plus Specifications

According to ASUS, the VivoWatch 6 Plus features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal glass and housed within a titanium case. However, it is the health-focused capabilities that are likely to attract the most attention. The smartwatch is designed to measure blood pressure, perform ECG readings, and monitor sleep and movement patterns. ASUS says these capabilities can help provide deeper insights into long-term health trends and potential chronic disease risks.

The company is also positioning the device as more than a passive tracker by combining health data with real-time feedback, ASUS aims to turn the smartwatch into a personalized wellness companion capable of delivering actionable guidance based on user behaviour and health metrics.

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